Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

RangeForce and One Distribution Forge Alliance to Bolster Cybersecurity Training in UK and Ireland with SaaS-based Cyber Skills Platform

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

One Distribution and RangeForce, provider of the world’s most advanced SaaS-based simulation and cybersecurity skills platform, have announced a partnership to broaden availability of the RangeForce platform in the UK and Ireland.

With legacy classroom security training fading and on-demand courses topping the list of cybersecurity implementation challenges, customers are craving real-world experiential and economical training for their cybersecurity and IT professionals. RangeForce is a best-in-class SaaS cybersecurity training platform providing:

• Continuous simulated learning via integrated cyber range and on-demand training;
• In-depth, role-based learning paths specific to the core competencies of Security Operations, DevOps, and Application Security personne;
• Hands-on lessons based on the latest vulnerabilities and cyberattack methods.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 