RangeForce and One Distribution Forge Alliance to Bolster Cybersecurity Training in UK and Ireland with SaaS-based Cyber Skills Platform

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

One Distribution and RangeForce, provider of the world’s most advanced SaaS-based simulation and cybersecurity skills platform, have announced a partnership to broaden availability of the RangeForce platform in the UK and Ireland.

With legacy classroom security training fading and on-demand courses topping the list of cybersecurity implementation challenges, customers are craving real-world experiential and economical training for their cybersecurity and IT professionals. RangeForce is a best-in-class SaaS cybersecurity training platform providing:

• Continuous simulated learning via integrated cyber range and on-demand training;

• In-depth, role-based learning paths specific to the core competencies of Security Operations, DevOps, and Application Security personne;

• Hands-on lessons based on the latest vulnerabilities and cyberattack methods.