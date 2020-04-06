Vantage Data Centers Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Next Generation Data (NGD), Owner of Europe’s Largest Data Center Campus

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vantage Data Centers announced it has signed a definitive agreement with InfraVia Capital Partners, along with the two founders of the business, to acquire Next Generation Data (NGD). Upon closing, Wales will mark Vantage’s sixth strategic market in Europe following its entrance into five markets (Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich) announced in February 2020, including the acquisition of Etix Everywhere.

This acquisition will provide Vantage customers with access to Europe’s largest data center campus totaling 180MW, including an existing 72MW facility and 108MW of expansion capacity. The NGD campus is in the Cardiff Capital Region in South Wales, which includes the Welsh capital, and is the region’s economic hub.

Located on 50-acres, the existing NGD data center is a Tier III facility using 100% renewable energy. The facility is rich in connectivity and has fiber delivered by many Tier 1 service providers, offering customers low latency between Wales and London of less than 1.5 milliseconds. In addition, NGD Cloud Gateway provides multiple access services, including Express Route and Connect, and NGD recently became a new hosting facility for LINX Wales. The highly secure site meets the U.K. government’s highest standards, and is one of many reasons that multiple blue-chip, high growth companies currently house their IT infrastructure within NGD’s 750,000 square foot facility.

NGD’s CEO Justin Jenkins, an experienced technology and operations leader, will join Vantage as president, Vantage, U.K., once the acquisition closes. At NGD since its founding in 2007, Jenkins previously served as the company’s CTO and COO before being named CEO in 2018. He has also held leadership roles at Sony Computer Entertainment and several start-up technology companies.

The transaction will be funded with equity commitments from Digital Colony Partners and other investors in Vantage, as well as acquisition debt financing.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2020. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.