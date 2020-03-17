Pulse Secure and Inforte Bilişim signs distribution agreement to accelerate channel engagement across Turkey

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced a new distribution partnership with Inforte to grow and better support its channel community across Turkey, and to meet accelerating demand for Zero Trust access security.

Inforte is a value-added distributor specialising in the new generation of information security solutions. Inforte provides innovative services to support its community of over 100+ partners with pre-sales and post-sales services, logistics, marketing, demand generation and product training, through its team of experts based in Istanbul and Ankara.

Inforte will offer the integrated portfolio of Pulse Secure solutions, including virtual private network (VPN), software-defined perimeter (SDP), network access control (NAC), and virtual application delivery controllers (vADC). The agreement will include Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust-based Access Suite which delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence and threat response across mobile, network and cloud environments.

IT spending on hardware, software and related services in Turkey reached $27.5 billion in 2018 according to TÜBİSAD, a Turkish ICT industry group. The cybersecurity segment is expected to grow as corporate and government ICT security systems still need to attract significant funding. Network security against attackers and viruses, email and web security, cyber governance, identity and certificate governance, mobile security, system security, data and application security are the top priorities in the market.

“Turkey is one of the fastest growing countries in the region and has an ICT community that is embracing innovative new technology to support major public and private sector projects,” says Güngör Gündoğdu, Managing Director for Inforte. “This new agreement with Pulse Secure will bring the most complete end-to-end secure access portfolio to help our channel partners deliver more advanced solutions that support their clients goals that also include a move towards a more Zero Trust approach to cyber security.”

As part of the new distribution agreement, Inforte will run several educational seminars and technical workshops to update channel partners around the expanded portfolio and new products and services that will be launched during 2020. In addition, Inforte will work closely with Pulse Secure to deliver an enhanced programme of sales enablement, lead generation and education, alongside a certification programme update to ensure partners have the skills to succeed.

“Inforte is a highly respected and pro-active distribution partner that has successfully developed a rounded and complementary security solution portfolio that will help support our growing channel community across Turkey,” said Alan Finden, Director of EMEA channel and distribution sales for Pulse Secure. “The expansion of our product portfolio and new areas such as Zero Trust make now a perfect time to work with a progressive distribution partner and increase our investment in one of the most exciting markets within the region.” The Zero Trust security market size is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2019 to USD 38.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2024 according to MarketsandMarkets Research.

Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust focus is delivered with the Pulse Access Suites. The Suites provide remote, mobile, cloud, network and application security with comprehensive VPN, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device security, Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) functionality.

Pulse SDP is a Suite add-on which activates Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) components within existing Pulse solutions to provide direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT with enhanced usability, deployment flexibility, automated provisioning and resource optimisation.

In November, Pulse Secure won the Software Defined Vendor of the Year at CRN Channel Awards 2019 recognising its development of new Software Defined technologies to help the channel meet growing demand for Zero Trust security.