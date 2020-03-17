Search
Malwarebytes Amplifies Middle Eastern Presence with Strategic Hire

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Abu Baker comes to the company with over 20 years of experience serving the IT and security industries. He previously worked with other vendors including Kaspersky and Fedelis Cybersecurity, where he held local sales positions for over eight years. In his new role at Malwarebytes, he will be driving regional efforts to increase market share and recruit new customers through his extensive network of contacts.




