Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Cobalt Iron Signs Agreement With Arrow Electronics for North American Distribution of Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup Platform

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced a new distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics. Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions business will represent Cobalt Iron’s Compass™ enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform to its entire ecosystem of partners and customers.

The agreement makes Arrow the newest member of Ironclad Partner Advantage (IPA), Cobalt Iron’s program for channel partners launched late last year. As a prominent distribution channel for data backup and security, Arrow chose to team up with Cobalt Iron based on Compass’ industry-leading position in the SaaS-based enterprise data protection market. Arrow will offer Compass to customers in North America along with technical training and support resources.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 