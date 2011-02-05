Cobalt Iron Signs Agreement With Arrow Electronics for North American Distribution of Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup Platform

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced a new distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics. Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions business will represent Cobalt Iron’s Compass™ enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform to its entire ecosystem of partners and customers.

The agreement makes Arrow the newest member of Ironclad Partner Advantage (IPA), Cobalt Iron’s program for channel partners launched late last year. As a prominent distribution channel for data backup and security, Arrow chose to team up with Cobalt Iron based on Compass’ industry-leading position in the SaaS-based enterprise data protection market. Arrow will offer Compass to customers in North America along with technical training and support resources.