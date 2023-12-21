Rechercher
Proofpoint Closes Acquisition of Tessian

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Proofpoint, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Tessian, a leader in the use of advanced AI to automatically detect and guard against both accidental data loss and evolving email threats.

Combining Proofpoint’s industry-leading threat and data loss protection technology and intelligence with Tessan’s AI-powered behavioral and dynamic detection will give organizations the most comprehensive defense available against the human layer risks with any deployment model they choose. Attacks targeted at people and human error remain behind over 90% of successful cyber-attacks, from ransomware to BEC, and over 90% of data loss, including the 65% of data loss incidents that result from misdirected email.

Unlike other solutions that rely either solely on threat intelligence or limit their detections to AI, our solution will be able to drive unparalleled effectiveness against the full range of human-targeted threats, from social engineering to malware to credential phishing. The combined platform will also enable organizations to prevent data loss across the most critical collaboration channels, from email to the cloud to the endpoint, leveraging an industry-first combination of user activity, behavioral AI, and data classification.

Proofpoint intends to bring these powerful joint solutions to market in early 2024.


