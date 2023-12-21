DeNexus hires George Mawdsley as Head of Risk Solutions

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

DeNexus Inc has strengthened its risk transfer solutions capabilities with the hire of Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) expert George Mawdsley.

George has been appointed Head of Risk Solutions, with a focus on developing the next generation of risk transfer solutions for the cyber insurance and ILS markets, leveraging DeNexus’ best-in-class cyber risk quantification and management platform DeRISK.

Reporting into Jose Seara, George joins from Securis Investment Partners, where he spent 10 years in the structuring and origination of ILS risk. Prior to that, he was Lloyd’s Special Risks Underwriter at Hiscox in London.

DeNexus has developed credible modelling that produces evidence-based data in order to quantify cyber risk and support the development of the cyber re/insurance and cyber ILS markets. It has launched a series of ever-improving cyber risk quantification models under its DeRISK platform, which are aimed at helping industrial organizations, underwriters, reinsurers and ILS investors fully understand and price the real risks associated with cyber breaches.

DeNexus launched a complimentary cyber tool, aimed at helping industrial companies quickly evaluate their cyber risk exposure.