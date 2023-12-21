Independent Technical Evaluation from Technology Advancement Center Finds Darktrace Federal Cyber AI Mission Defense Provides Comprehensive Visibility and Detection for IT and OT Environments

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Darktrace Federal announced that the Technology Advancement Center (TAC) completed an independent technical evaluation of the Darktrace Federal Cyber AI Mission Defense™ solution for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments.

In the evaluation, Cyber AI Mission Defense consistently detected and responded to nation-state-like attacks in real time, providing 100% detection of anomalous behaviors without rules, signatures, or white/blacklisting. TAC’s evaluation also found Cyber AI Mission Defense was successful in discovering each device type connected on OT and IT networks, providing 100% visibility into network communications and asset identification, regardless of protocol.

TAC (formerly known as MISI) was created in partnership with U.S. Cyber Command and is a non-government-operated, independent facility designed to provide continuous innovation in cyber capabilities to cyber mission forces in national security and partners. TAC conducted a rigorous technical evaluation of the solution for both IT and OT environments over a two-month period. It deployed five different exploits against the platform to simulate nation-state attacks such as advanced persistent threats (APTs). TAC established the evaluation criteria and developed and executed the test plan against the platform using its proven testing methodology and the diverse skillset of its staff, including offensive and defensive cyber operators and analysts as well as systems and network engineers.

Following the evaluation, TAC noted: "The Darktrace Federal Cyber Artificial Intelligence platform demonstrated that its AI approach to network threat protection is mature and highly capable of detecting and mitigating emerging threats from their infancy stages to full evolution."

Darktrace Federal’s Cyber AI Mission Defense solution spans IT and OT environments, providing coverage for on-premises networks, cloud, OT and critical infrastructure systems, applications, and zero trust architectures. Using Darktrace’s unique Self-Learning AI, which establishes an ecosystem-specific understanding of normal operational behavior, Cyber AI Mission Defense empowers U.S. Federal Government agencies to disrupt threats across the digital estate.