Proactive PR selected by Trusted Computing Group to help promote secure computing worldwide

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Proactive International PR, a UK-based B2B public relations consultancy, has been appointed by the Trusted Computing Group to provide international public relations support as it continues its mission to protect and enable secure computing worldwide through open standards and specifications.

Trusted Computing Group (TCG) selected Proactive PR to help promote and educate the global technology community on strong security technologies and requirements. Recognising the need to reach a global audience and increase its engagement with relevant media, TCG chose Proactive PR for its expertise and experience of managing PR for industry associations, journalist and analyst relations and event support, as well as its strong writing capability and ‘proactive’ approach.

TCG has more than 100 members from across the computing industry, including component vendors, software developers, systems vendor, drive makers and network and infrastructure companies such as Microsoft, Lenovo and Infineon.

In the first six months of working with TCG, the not-for-profit membership organisation has already seen an increase in engagement from leading industry media which are keen to address the latest challenges facing the security of computing devices and its solutions.

The customer base of Proactive PR has grown quickly since its launch in April 2010, with the majority of customers coming from the technology industry. TCG is the latest industry association to join Proactive PR’s client roster with others including Broadband Forum, HomeGrid Forum, oneM2M and the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA).