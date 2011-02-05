Untangle Releases NG Firewall 15.0

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced the latest release of its award-winning Next Generation Firewall software, NG Firewall 15.0. This release provides an additional layer of security to further strengthen the already multi-layered solutions Untangle offers, to keep SMBs’ assets safe and secure.

Understanding that, due to budget and personnel constraints, businesses have limited resources to research and understand new threats targeting their organizations, Untangle continues to deliver easy to use, cost effective solutions. With the latest features in NG Firewall 15.0, Untangle provides powerful updates that are effective against today’s new and evolving cyberattacks without increasing costs, giving administrators more tools and giving business owners the ability to remain within their budgets.

New feature highlights include:

New Threat Prevention App analyzes web pages, web page associations, apps and files. It acts as a gatekeeper to determine what is or is not allowed, based on the assessed Threat Risk level. The technology even evaluates encrypted Internet traffic that today’s threat actors can use to hide their malicious activities in, and that other types of security tools will not be able to see.

KidzSearch filtering for common search engines such as Google and Bing. This child-specific filter ensures that only age appropriate search results are returned to content-sensitive environments, such as schools and libraries.

Flexibility for administrators to customize their NG Firewall email alerts. Administrators can format their alerts so that they can easily filter or flag them into the preferred email client application.

Customization of Web Filter blocked pages. If a user attempts to access a blocked web page, a customized notice can be displayed with an organization’s logo, the company’s internet access policies or other available custom displays.

Untangle’s Threat Prevention app is available with NG Firewall Complete, the company’s most comprehensive software solution for network security, for no additional cost.