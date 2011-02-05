Pulse Secure to power Interdata EasyConnect in France

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced a successful project with Interdata, as the first Pulse Secure Elite partner to launch a pay-as-you-grow, managed secure access service within France.

The Interdata EasyConnect service is aimed at enterprise customers and utilises initially Pulse Connect Secure, the industry-leading TLS and mobile VPN platform, then Pulse Policy Secure next-generation NAC solution, and Pulse SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) to enable enterprises to secure access to individual applications using an “authenticate first, then connect” Zero Trust approach.

Interdata is a French company that for the last 40 years has offered tailor-made services around the innovative network and cybersecurity solutions for private and public organisations.

Interdata EasyConnect is offered on a pay-as-you-grow model, managed 24x7 either on-premise or as a hosted service from a French Tier III+ datacenter. EasyConnect offers high availability and scaling options that make it suitable for both mid-market and larger enterprises.

The Zero Trust security market size is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2019 to USD 38.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2024 according to MarketsandMarkets Research.

Pulse Secure delivers end-to-end Zero Trust visibility, protection and availability for hybrid IT environments. The Pulse solution portfolio provides remote, mobile, cloud, network and application security with comprehensive VPN, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device security, Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) functionality. Pulse SDP provides direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT with enhanced usability, deployment flexibility, automated provisioning and resource optimisation.