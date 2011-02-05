Ping Identity to Acquire Symphonic Software

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity Holding Corp. announced that it has acquired Symphonic Software, a leader in dynamic authorization for protecting APIs, data, apps and resources through identity. Dynamic authorization gives IT teams ultimate flexibility to control what users can see and do, enabling enterprises to more easily prevent fraud, improve cybersecurity, and comply with regulations.

Over the past two years Ping Identity and Symphonic have enjoyed a collaborative and successful partnership, pairing Symphonic’s authorization platform with Ping’s data privacy and consent products. The Ping Identity and Symphonic solution allows enterprises to centralize administration and enforcement to critical resources and data for all types of users, applications and devices in a language that is easily understood. The solution also gives enterprises the ability to address the scalability and performance requirements they need to secure access to critical resources and data.

Enterprise-grade features like delegated administration, deployment workflows, integrated testing and analysis of policies, and more, truly show the value customers see in the joint Ping Identity and Symphonic solution. In addition, by integrating Symphonic into Ping’s platform, customers can avoid costly custom integrations by leveraging native services that are core to identity platforms like users, groups, entitlements, consents, and risk. Ping offers a rich set of policy enforcement methods for API and web-based applications without requiring custom integration code.