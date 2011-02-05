AndroVideo Inc. and Spotlight First Commercially Available Camera(s) Built According to OSSA’s Technology Stack

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Open Security & Safety Alliance (OSSA) is pleased to announce AndroVideo released its first security camera that follows OSSA’s Technology Stack. OSSA drives an open platform principle and philosophy to open up the security and safety marketplace to fuel innovation beyond the limits of a single organization.

Supporting the security industry’s emerging open ecosystem, the new Smart Edge Camera from AndroVideo is available now and bears the “Driven by OSSA” seal. This mark indicates the product follows the OSSA Technology Stack for video security devices that prescribes the use of a common operating systems (OS), with the first two OSSA Specifications being:

• OSSA Application Interface Specification

• OSSA Compliant Camera Definition Specification

The seal also ensures seamless connectivity within the newly established digital marketplace operated by Security & Safety Things – also an OSSA member organization. This single marketplace is a central hub that provides tools and information to enable third-party app development. System integrators can then use the infrastructure to purchase, install and manage the apps on “Driven by OSSA” camera devices. This consolidated approach is a core component of the Alliance’s vision to steer open standards.

AndroVideo is a leading developer and manufacturer of smart edge cameras that offer impressive technological advancements. The AndroVideo Smart Edge Camera runs the operating system provided by Security & Safety Things and seamlessly connects to their recently announced digital marketplace.

AndroVideo takes security up a notch with its competitive edge computing capabilities. The MD2, EBL2 and VD2 in dome, bullet and vandal dome form factors incorporate various robust technical features. Engineered with expertise in image quality tuning, the new product line provides market players with a highly optimized, application-ready platform for rapid AIoT development.