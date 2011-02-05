HCL Partners with Green Datacenter

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

HCL Technologies announced a new strategic partnership with Green Datacenter (Green), one of the leading providers of data center services in Switzerland. With the DACH region being of strategic importance to HCL, this collaboration will help organizations adopt cloud technologies and improve client outcomes. Offering an end-to-end IT services portfolio, organizations will be strategically positioned to create new market value, differentiation and revenues, adhering to Switzerland’s stringent data privacy requirements.

Switzerland-based organizations in highly regulated sectors, such as financial services and healthcare will benefit from a secure and robust digital foundation through leveraging public and hybrid cloud solutions. HCL and Green will additionally enable enterprises to digitalize their processes allowing them to respond quickly and flexibly to new IT challenges.

The combination of HCL’s deep domain industry expertise, strong delivery capabilities such as the DRYiCE automation portfolio and next-generation innovation centers coupled with Green’s data center footprint, will empower organizations to transform into next-generation enterprises. Green, which was recently named as the leader in Swiss co-location services, also offers a powerful portfolio to clients, service providers and hyper scalers. Leveraging these strengths, the partnership will meet organizations’ requirements for high-speed and low-latency connectivity, and leading-edge security and performance for hybrid deployment models. With HCL’s expertise in cutting edge technologies and business-centric commercial and service models, clients will now be able to drive innovation and keep ahead of the competition.