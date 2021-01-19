Ping Identity Shortlisted as ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ in Cloud Awards

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity was declared a finalist in the international Cloud Computing Awards. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform was shortlisted in the ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ category, highlighting its flexible deployment options to accommodate hybrid IT environments.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors. Categories for the 2020-21 Cloud Awards include “Cloud Project of the Year,” “Security Innovation of the Year,” “Best Cloud DR/Business Continuity Solution,” and ‘Best Hybrid Cloud Solution’ where Ping Identity was listed.

Ping Identity’s Intelligent Identity Platform is purpose-built to address the complex and unexpected challenges enterprises face during today’s digital transformation acceleration. Ping provides flexible deployment options to accommodate a range of hybrid IT environments, offering a scalable and secure approach to cloud, regardless of where businesses are on their digitalization journey.