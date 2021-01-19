Search
Atos completes the acquisition of Canada-based cybersecurity firm In Fidem

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces it has completed the acquisition of In Fidem, a Canada-based specialized cybersecurity consulting firm, with expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics and cyber breach response. The operation will expand Atos’ global client portfolio and expertise in cybersecurity services and will help to further invest in Canadian businesses and digital workforce, adding value for local customers and the local talent pool.

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion, digital.security and SEC Consult made over the past few months in various countries and supports Atos’ vision of continuous development in strategic markets, reinforcing its position as a global leader within cybersecurity services, consulting and innovation.




