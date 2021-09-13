Ping Identity Names Jason Kees Chief Information Security Officer

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity appointed Jason Kees as the company’s new chief information security officer (CISO). He will spearhead Ping Identity’s security initiatives that support new services and offerings, while ensuring the security, safety and reliability of the company’s vast IT infrastructure.

Kees is a seasoned information security leader with a track record of enhancing cybersecurity strategies for large enterprises and managing best-in-class security teams. He is particularly accomplished in addressing customer security and cloud infrastructure needs as companies progress through their digital transformations.

With more than 20 years of experience in the security domain, Kees most recently served as vice president and chief information security officer at Groupon, where he built the enterprise security organisation from the ground up. Additionally, Jason had oversight for the popular online marketplace’s IT and engineering operations teams of several hundred people.

Additionally, Kees served as director of information security at CBS Interactive, where he owned the information security strategy, security compliance and incident response programs. Kees began his career as a network security leader for McAfee, which ultimately advanced into senior manager roles at Siebel and Oracle.