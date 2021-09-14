ThycoticCentrify Expands Leadership Team with New Chief HR Officer, Keith Green

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify announced that Keith Green has joined the company as Chief Human Resources (HR) Officer. Green joins ThycoticCentrify with more than 25 years of experience leading major corporate transformations, and will oversee the newly-combined company’s HR strategies and several business operations.

A proven leader in finance and HR, Green previously served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) where he led financial management, operations, and business strategy. Under Green’s stewardship, SHRM successfully navigated the Covid-19 crisis and achieved its strongest financial position in its 70-year history.

Prior to SHRM, Green held executive positions at major corporate organizations, including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Allstate, and Freddie Mac. At Deutsche Bank/Bankers Trust, Green served as chief of staff to the CEO and subsequently as director of European M&A.

Green holds an MBA in finance from Harvard Business School, an M.A. from Middlebury College, and a B.A. from Tulane University. He was also a Rhodes Scholar, studying philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford University.