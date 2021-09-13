5thColumn Rebrands As UncommonX with Launch of BOSS Intelligent Security Platform

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

, 5thColumn, a SaaS-based cybersecurity managed services provider for midsize organizations, announced its rebrand as UncommonX to reflect the company’s uncommon approach to tackling cybersecurity threats. The name change is accompanied by the launch of its patented BOSS (Business Operations Security Suite) intelligent security platform, a series of strategic executive appointments, a new website www.uncommonx.com , and a fresh branding campaign and logo.

The BOSS intelligent security platform, as used by UncommonX’s customers and its 24/7 industry experts, offers midsize organizations enterprise-class cybersecurity protection based on its adaptive technology that integrates seamlessly into an organization’s infrastructure and processes to help identify, prioritize and manage ongoing internal and external security risks. The BOSS platform provides clear contextual and situational awareness to yield accelerated outcomes that mitigate and safeguard against ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks including unique curated threat feeds.

Headquartered in Chicago, UncommonX has experienced significant growth since its inception in 2012. In the last year, the company’s doubling of customers, annual recurring revenue, and employees has necessitated moving into a larger workspace to allow for additional hires and increased collaboration between sales, development, operations, and management.

After making a strategic investment, former Motorola Chairman and CEO, Co-founder of Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, Cleversafe Chairman, and serial investor Chris Galvin was elected as Chairman of UncommonX. As Chairman, Galvin recruited former Cleversafe CEO John Morris, an IBM and Juniper Networks veteran, in 2020 to lead the company’s next phase in growth. Part of that expansion involved deepening the company’s executive bench including the most recent addition of Chief Revenue Officer Mike Connolly who joined UncommonX in late August. Connolly brings over 25 years of experience driving sales growth at Corero, EMC, Cisco, Intralinks, and multiple security start-ups. In the past year, UncommonX has also named Rob Joy as Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Hayes as Chief Security Officer, and Devin Jones as Chief Product Officer.