Ping Identity Launches New Partner Sales Certification to Help Global Partner Network Thrive

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity’s new Sales Certification Program is designed to increase the knowledge of the Ping Identity Global Partner Network by better identifying opportunities that solve customers’ identity and access management challenges. The Ping Identity Global Partner Network is composed of leading solutions providers, systems integrators, distributors, and technology companies that help enterprises simplify how they secure and personalize digital experiences for their workforce and customers.

The Partner Sales Certification helps Ping Identity partners improve their technical acumen and better understand an array of use-cases, qualifications, and objection handling. Through participation, partners will be able to better identify and develop solutions that solve the critical business challenges of complex enterprise customers. Partners can also benefit from networking opportunities, specialization, and career development in the identity and access management (IAM) field through the Program.