CELESTE raises a €260m ESG

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The operator CELESTE, which has its own national optic fiber network, supports companies in this digital transformation by providing them with connection solutions as well as communication and hosting of information systems in the private cloud.

To further extend its network, which currently covers 50% of companies in France, the CELESTE Group is raising € 260 million in bank financing.

Bank financing to match CELESTE’s ambitions

For 2 years, CELESTE has implemented an organic and external growth strategy, and has already made 7 acquisitions. In addition to the development of its activity in France, CELESTE started its expansion in Europe last January, with the takeover of the Swiss operator VTX Telecom. CELESTE now exceeds € 100 million in turnover over the last 12 months.

In order to drive this growth and invest in optical fiber and the private cloud, CELESTE has raised bank financing facilities for a total amount of €260 million. Led by European leaders in infrastructure financing, Société Générale and Santander, this financing is also supported by CELESTE’s pool of historic banks and international banks including la Caisse d’Épargne Hauts de France, Kommunal Kredit, LCL, la Caisse d’Épargne Midi Pyrénées, CIC, Allied Irish Banks, BNP Paribas, Crédit du Nord and BRED.

CSR performance criteria

Implemented with the support of InfraVia, the major shareholder of CELESTE, this bank financing is accompanied by criteria related to the performance of Responsabilité Sociétale et Environnementale (ESG). The 5 criteria selected are gender equality, health and safety at work, resilience and quality, carbon footprint and cybersecurity. Depending on the objectives achieved, related to this performance, the financing conditions may evolve.