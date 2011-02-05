Accurics Unveils GitLab Static Analysis Integration To Contextualize Risk Across The SDLC

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Accurics, the cloud cyber resilience specialist, announced a technology partnership with GitLab, a single application for the DevOps lifecycle, as well as the general availability of its integration with GitLab’s Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution. Accurics leverages the integration with GitLab to provide DevSecOps teams with a holistic, contextualized view of application and infrastructure risks. Organizations can now establish and programmatically enforce consistent risk management policies throughout the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) while minimizing the effort and expense of manual triage and investigation.

Cloud infrastructure and applications are traditionally deployed from two separate pipelines, which dissociates application security vulnerabilities from Infrastructure as Code (IaC) misconfigurations. As a result, developers are often left with a long list of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to fix without the context required to prioritize remediation of those vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could actually be exploited.

The integration with GitLab helps Accurics users overcome these challenges by correlating IaC, cloud, and SAST vulnerabilities to help mitigate risk throughout the SDLC and generate a threat score. This threat score can be used by policy guardrails established with Policy as Code, blocking the riskiest builds from being deployed into production while providing insight into less risky problems that don’t warrant breaking the build. As a result, developers are able to focus resources on remediating the most immediate threats first.