Permanent CEO appointed to lead the UK Cyber Security Council

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

The UK Cyber Security Council – the charitable, self-regulatory body for the cyber security education and skills sector – today announced the appointment of Simon Hepburn, a charity and education executive with over twenty years’ experience in a variety of national and international organisations, as its chief executive.

Hepburn has previously been chief executive of a charity and founded two others, and has held director positions with a variety of charities, academy trusts and businesses. He was also a Trustee Board member of ACEVO (Association for Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations) and has also sat on the BBC Charities Advisory Board.

Hepburn’s other career roles include:

· Founder of Black Star Inc., advising on diversity and inclusion, leadership and management, people and change, strategy and organisation development, careers and employability

· UK Director at international social action charity City Year UK, leading on school partnerships, programme design and delivery, leadership programme development, mentor experience and programme impact

· Director of Education and Policy at ed-tech company U-Explore Ltd, supporting schools, colleges, local authorities and businesses on careers and employability programme development and partnerships

· Director of Pathways and Partnerships for Academies Enterprise Trust Careers, leading on the development of the Championing Careers Guidance Programme working in partnership with the Greater London Authority (GLA)

Simon Hepburn succeeds Don MacIntyre, who was appointed as interim CEO by the Board of Trustees in January 2021 during the Council’s formation.