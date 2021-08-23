BreachQuest Launches to Reimagine Cyber Incident Response with Seed Funding From Slow Ventures and Founders of Tinder and Lookout

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

BreachQuest is announcing $4.4M in seed funding raised from Slow Ventures, Tinder Founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen and Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey to accelerate its modernization of incident response. BreachQuest is building the first modern incident response platform, PRIORI, which will pair the industry’s top talent with its new technology to make the scoping, remediation and recovery experience intelligent and seamless. The funding will be used to accelerate the development and rollout of its innovative PRIORI platform.

The PRIORI platform will empower organizations to immediately improve their security posture with end-to-end readiness and response capabilities that provide unrivaled visibility for first responders into when and where a breach happened. The platform uses innovative technologies to improve on what the BreachQuest team sees as unacceptable industry standards of an average breach taking 280 days to detect, 334 days to contain and costing an average of $3.9M.

BreachQuest sees its biggest competitive advantages as the experience of its leadership team, composed of well-known cyber security experts including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the world’s Fortune 100 companies. BreachQuest’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer is former NSA hacker Jake Williams. Williams was previously founder and president of Rendition Infosec, an Augusta-based cybersecurity company that was acquired by BreachQuest.

The company’s leadership team also includes cyber industry veterans A.J. King, a cybersecurity leader from the financial services sector who is serving as Chief Information Security Officer, and Shawn Melito, Chief Revenue Officer, who has deep experience selling to the cyber insurance industry.