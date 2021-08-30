DigiCert Announces New Trust Solutions Partner Program

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc. announced its Trust Solutions Partner Program, set up to maximize the growth and margin opportunities for all types of partners as they deliver DigiCert’s innovative and trusted PKI solutions to their customers. The new Trust Solutions program complements DigiCert’s existing TLS partner program and will allow partners greater access to new solutions, technologies and partner benefits.

As the number of connected devices grows exponentially, so too does the need to provide the highest levels of security. DigiCert is committed to building a community of partners who secure enterprises and governments with best-in-class solutions. Key membership benefits of the Trust Solutions Partner Program include:

• Significant discounts and guaranteed margins.

• Fast, automated deal registration and protected renewals to keep the focus on customers and their security.

• Proven sales and marketing enablement tools to ensure partners always have the best solutions for their customers’ needs.

• PKI University, a DigiCert training and certification program, to allow all partners to hone security sales and technical skills, understand and communicate the value of PKI and maximize value for every customer.

All partners in the program will be able to give their customers access to DigiCert ONE™, recently awarded IoT Breakthrough Security Product of the Year. DigiCert ONE, a PKI management platform developed with cloud-native architecture and technology to be the PKI infrastructure service to solve today’s security challenges, offers multiple management solutions and is designed for all PKI use cases. Solutions include DigiCert® Enterprise PKI Manager, DigiCert® IoT Device Manager, DigiCert® Secure Software Manager and DigiCert® Document Signing Manager.

DigiCert ONE’s flexibility allows it to be deployed on-premises, in-country or in the cloud to meet stringent requirements, custom integrations and airgap needs. It also deploys extremely high volumes of certificates quickly using a robust and highly scalable infrastructure. DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management, a modern approach to PKI to provide trust across dynamic IT architectures.

Joining the Trust Solutions Partner Program is a selective process, but DigiCert welcomes applications from all security-focused value-added resellers, system integrators, service providers and other IS solution providers. Ideal partner attributes include the following:

• A trusted and recognized security solutions reseller, distributor or managed services provider with a strong brand in their operational region.

• Access and reach with a proven history of identifying, developing and closing security solution opportunities with end customers in enterprise or government sectors.

• A strong understanding of security and identity solutions, preferably in PKI technologies and solutions.

• The ability to transact with DigiCert directly for end customer orders.

• A firm understanding of the operational region’s governing laws, and a commitment to adhering to those regulations.

• Financial stability, along with a willingness to validate that stability through a third party.