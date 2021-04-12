Paul King Joins iProov Advisory Board

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

iProov announced that Paul King has joined its advisory board. King spent 27 years at Cisco, most recently as Chief Security Officer, Cisco UK. He has been an influential member of many cyber security industry bodies, including the Advisory Group on Internet Security at Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and INTERPOL Specialists Group on Crimes Against Children.

He brings extensive knowledge and experience of researching global cyber risks and detecting threats from nation states and criminal networks. His expertise in implementing enterprise-level threat management will bolster iProov’s work in this area to deliver continued protection to its customers and end users.

In 2020, iProov launched the world’s first system of global threat intelligence for biometric assurance. The iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC) manages the rapidly evolving landscape of biometric cyber-crime to secure iProov’s technology against the growing threat of AI-driven cyber-attacks, including deepfakes.