ANSecurity awarded Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider status

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

The new Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering will also be available via the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 12 Framework as part of the 20 security focused services that ANSecurity has available through G-Cloud across Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support categories.

The ANSecurity Palo Alto Networks MSSP offering includes support for Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Endpoint Protection, SaaS Security and Centralised Management and is backed by a 24/7 Security Operation Centre (SOC). The services are delivered within a flexible engagement model using co-driver, a methodology that helps organisations to better tailor service levels and support to their individual needs.