Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

ANSecurity awarded Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider status

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

ANSecurity, a specialist in advanced network and data security, has become a Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP).

The new Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering will also be available via the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 12 Framework as part of the 20 security focused services that ANSecurity has available through G-Cloud across Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support categories.

The ANSecurity Palo Alto Networks MSSP offering includes support for Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Endpoint Protection, SaaS Security and Centralised Management and is backed by a 24/7 Security Operation Centre (SOC). The services are delivered within a flexible engagement model using co-driver, a methodology that helps organisations to better tailor service levels and support to their individual needs.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 