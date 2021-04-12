ANSecurity awarded Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider status
April 2021 by Marc Jacob
ANSecurity, a specialist in advanced network and data security, has become a Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP).
The new Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering will also be available via the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 12 Framework as part of the 20 security focused services that ANSecurity has available through G-Cloud across Cloud Hosting, Cloud Software and Cloud Support categories.
The ANSecurity Palo Alto Networks MSSP offering includes support for Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Endpoint Protection, SaaS Security and Centralised Management and is backed by a 24/7 Security Operation Centre (SOC). The services are delivered within a flexible engagement model using co-driver, a methodology that helps organisations to better tailor service levels and support to their individual needs.
