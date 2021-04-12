Pathlock Adds Rick Howard to Board of Directors

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock introduces Rick Howard, security expert and Zero Trust evangelist, as a board director. This strategic announcement comes on the heels of the company’s $20 million strategic growth investment from Vertica Capital Partners.

Howard’s industry insights will provide invaluable direction to Pathlock’s strategy as it expands its leadership in protecting critical business applications. Rick serves as the Chief Analyst, Chief Security Officer, and Senior Fellow at The CyberWire, a cybersecurity podcasting network. His CSO Perspectives podcasts are some of the most popular in the cybersecurity leadership community, with an international audience of thousands of industry executives. Rick has amassed a community of loyal followers who follow him for his forward-thinking content covering emerging topics such as Zero Trust, intrusion kill chain prevention, resilience, risk forecasting, and more.

Howard will also bring valuable practitioner experience from decades of leadership in the cybersecurity industry. His prior roles include the Palo Alto Network’s CSO, the TASC CISO, the iDefense GM (a commercial cyber threat intelligence service at Verisign), the Counterpane Global SOC Director (one of the original MSSPs), and the Commander of the U.S. Army’s Computer Emergency Response Team where he coordinated network defense, network intelligence and network attack operations for the Army’s global network.