Ontology Partners with Decentralized Mobility Platform bloXmove To Bring Interoperable Decentralized Identity To Urban Transport Apps

November 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

bloXmove will integrate Ontology’s decentralized identity protocol to help make the urban transport app industry easier to use, more private, and more secure

Ontology, the project bringing trust, privacy, and security to Web3 through decentralized identity and data solutions, has announced a partnership with bloXmove, a business-to-business mobility blockchain platform designed to simplify travel across multiple forms of transportation by connecting mobility apps and reducing the need for users to switch between them.

The rapid increase in the digitization of transport and emergence of digital mobility apps enabling individuals to avail of cars, scooters, bikes, flight and train tickets, and more has resulted in a fragmented infrastructure that requires users to sign-up to various applications over and over again. This has led to a proliferation of data exchange, as users are increasingly required to hand over sensitive data.

Addressing these problems, this partnership will see bloXmove integrate Ontology’s decentralized digital identity protocol (DID) into its platform, providing users with a decentralized identifier that will allow them to share their verifiable credentials, such as driving licenses, in a way that is totally private, secure and encrypted. It will also allow them to store a host of identifiers securely in one place, enabling reuse of the same identifier for multiple modes of transport, whilst remaining assured that their private information is safe.

With bloXmove, settlements can be automated and secured via BLXM, the bloXmove token. Ontology will support token generation for bloXmove, whose access token smart contracts will be deployed on the Ontology chain. In addition, by leveraging Ontology’s blockchain technology, bloXmove will also achieve interoperability with other public blockchains while improving efficiency and lowering costs.