Judopay joins global elite in launching an EMVCo certified Mobile SDK

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Judopay further strengthens its SCA strategy by announcing that its mobile software development kit has become one of the first in the world to be EMVCo Certified for 3D Secure 2 (3DS2); alongside giants like Adyen, Stripe, Microsoft and Sony. This is a critical step to help app based merchants maximise their sales, as processing 3DS2 authentications within a mobile app requires a certified SDK.

The new certified 3DS SDK creates an encrypted connection between the customer’s device and the Issuer’s server. This is essential, as studies suggest that the way consumers complete their purchases is changing with a dramatic increase in eCommerce and mobile transactions during the pandemic.

Judopay’s new SDK allows merchants to offer the best authentication process for consumers and maximise authorisation rates for merchants through the advanced device data collection and built-in security checks. If consumers are asked to authenticate, through Judopay’s native technology they will not need to be redirected to an external page, a step that results in significant drop-off. To maximise conversion and user experience, the new SDK will allow merchants to customise the authentication screen to match their app format, providing a consistent look and feel throughout the checkout journey.

While many PSPs have built or are whitelabelling 3DS2 solutions, mobile EMVCo 3DS certification has been low, despite the further significant increase in mobile usage since the pandemic. In the third quarter of 2021, 27.6 billion apps were downloaded from Google Play alone, with Apple’s app store seeing consumer in-app spending reach $21.5 billion during the same period. Judopay is ensuring that this rise in demand for mobile payments is met with a seamless in-app authentication when merchants enable 3DS.

Judopay, as mobile payment specialists, knew the importance of creating a seamless 3DS2 mobile experience and decided to build its own SDK. It enables both browser-based and native 3DS2 authentication in-app for its merchants. In addition, Judopay will also offer its leading solution to other payment providers to white-label and use.