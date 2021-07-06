OPSWAT Unveils Next Gen Cybersecurity Kiosk for Critical Infrastructure Protection

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

OPSWAT announced the availability of its next-generation MetaDefender Kiosk, the L1001. The L1001 offers an important cybersecurity prevention option for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) environments, both of which have experienced an increased number of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks in recent months.

There is a heightened sense of security among the critical infrastructure sectors as cyberattacks surge. Ransomware, malware, and targeted attacks have interrupted the service of energy, healthcare, food and agriculture, and the defense industrial base. Copycat attacks now threaten all 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Kiosks are used to protect ICS and critical infrastructure environments, including over 98% of US-based nuclear facilities, from malware and zero-day attacks. The majority of these environments update their air-gapped or OT environments through the use of portable media devices, which OPSWAT can audit, scan, and cleanse before malware reaches a highly critical OT network.

The L1001 offers a completely redesigned form factor which features improved manageability options, automatic updating, and faster file and device scanning for improved cybersecurity. Further benefits and advancements also include:

Simplified deployment and manageability – The L1001 is a lightweight, small footprint appliance that can be lifted by one operator and deployed in minutes via an out-of-the-box, plug-n-play experience. Multiple L1001 kiosks can be managed centrally using OPSWAT Central Management (OCM) and licensed in bulk for larger deployments.

Lower maintenance requirements – Updates to the L1001’s malware multi-scan and eradication engines can take place automatically and be initiated with one-touch updates.

Higher performance and security – The L1001 is built on an i9 processor which improves file scanning performance to 1,800 files per second, a 60% improvement in security over previous models. The higher performance, in concert with its hardened Linux OS, multi-scanning packages of 5 or 10 AV engines and OPSWAT Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, enable improved cybersecurity performance.