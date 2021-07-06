Infovista shifts Ipanema SD-WAN to a fully cloud-native platform

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infovista announced the launch of its next generation Ipanema SD-WAN platform, designed to deliver different workloads and applications faster and more securely across conventional Wide Area Networks and multiple cloud service providers.

The Ipanema SD-WAN platform delivers the truly software-defined benefits of allowing critical applications to dynamically adapt to real-time conditions of the network while prioritizing prevailing business imperatives. It provides a robust foundation for any managed network service, leveraging high levels of automation established between multiple cloud instances and multi-cloud on-ramp features.

Strategic partnerships to deliver high security and low latency

Ipanema SD-WAN’s transformative capabilities are delivered in strategic partnerships with CheckPoint, a global leader in cyber security serving 100,000 organizations of all sizes across 88 countries, and Equinix, Inc, the world’s largest colocation data center provider with 210 data centers across five continents.

Key integrations with Equinix and Check Point Software form an innovative full cloud-native SD-WAN platform licensed through a consumption-based model, enhancing business agility and time-to-market requirements. The complete platform encompasses Equinix ECX Fabric, the cutting-edge Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution that fuels ‘CloudMesh’ functionality, focused on delivering automated low-latency full-mesh and multi-cloud connectivity. The Ipanema SD-WAN platform also comprises Check Point Harmony Connect, Check Point’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, which delivers powerful cloud-based Network Security that lays the foundation for ‘EdgeSentry’ capabilities.

Ultra-flexibility for businesses and for partners expanding through managed services

As channel partners continuously seek to meet the dynamic demands of their customers, and potentially diversify their service catalogues in the process, the Ipanema SD-WAN platform offers a pre-integrated stack to deliver advanced software-defined networking and security capabilities, that can help reduce complex and expensive rip-and-replace projects otherwise warranted when transforming Wide Area Networks to meet critical business demands. These capabilities simplify the operational and commercial processes for Infovista’s channel partners while also offering flexible procurement options to their customers aligned with Capex/Opex expectations.

The strategic partnerships with both Equinix and Check Point Software allow Infovista’s channel partners to move IP network traffic dynamically into an advanced, cloud-based edge security platform. This platform offers a low-latency cloud-based mesh, which enables pulling sites and multi-cloud destinations together on-demand that can also carry out advanced security and software defined network routing functions.