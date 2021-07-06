Check Point Software Technologies Expands its Unified Cloud Native Platform to Support Alibaba Cloud

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announces that it is extending its multi-cloud support through the integration of Check Point CloudGuard with Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group and a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Alibaba Cloud’s customers will benefit from enhanced cloud network security and posture management, while other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud environments.

According to Gartner, 81% of organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy to give them the freedom to use the best possible cloud for each workload. When looking to maximize security within such an environment, organizations require visibility and ease of management. Through the integration, organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads, while maintaining continuous compliance thanks to the ability to:

• Deploy advanced security capabilities including firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), application control, Internet Protocol Security Virtual Private Network (IPsec VPN), antivirus, threat prevention, anti-bot, and more.

• Gain visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure with a fully unified, integrated cloud native solution.

• Achieve and maintain compliance with a robust library of out-of-the-box compliance and governance rulesets, as well as easy customization with Check Point’s Governance Specification Language (GSL) builder.

Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management enables organisations to visualise and assess their cloud security posture across various platforms including Alibaba Cloud, and detect and remediate misconfiguration. Check Point is also extending its existing Check Point CloudGuard Network Security capabilities to include high availability and management for Alibaba Cloud with advanced threat prevention managed by unified security management.