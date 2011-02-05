OKEx C2C Loan Collateral Now Supports Adopted Token OKB with Industry-Low Interest Rates

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

OKEx ( www.okex.com ) is adding support for OKB, its adopted global utility token, to be used as collateral in C2C Loans. OKB can now be deposited along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Users can borrow USDT by pledging OKB with zero service fees and the minimum interest on borrowing is 0.01% per day, which is currently the lowest in the industry.

OKEx Offers Flexible Loan Plans

By pledging OKB, BTC or ETH, OKEx users can borrow USDT on OKEx C2C loan market with zero service fee. A single loan limit is between 200 and 1 million USDT with a 7-90 days borrowing period, fulfilling the needs of most users for both loan amount and duration.

As for lenders, if the borrower repays the loan early, they can still enjoy 50% of unexpired interest income, while the annualized income can reach as much as 6-10% in a safe, low-risk way. This makes it an attractive alternative to traditional savings accounts that currently have interest rates of close to zero.

OKB Integrated into Pilot Shop Aeron

In addition, the OKB ecosystem keeps expanding. Starting from July 16, OKB was integrated into Pilot Shop powered by Aeron, which gives OKB holders the opportunity to buy flying sessions, aviation merchandise, branded items, and even their own helicopter at Aeron shop.

Founded by a team of certified pilots, aviation engineers, and aviation enthusiasts, Aeron has the ambition of using blockchain technology to improve safety in the aviation industry. It also provides flight training, air taxis, sightseeing, and aviation-related products which customers can now pay for in OKB on its online shop.