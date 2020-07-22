Palm vein recognition in the construction industry

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Biometric development company BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed that its biometric physical access control system has been deployed at a German construction site. BioSec’s GateKeeper system was installed to ensure that only authorised people can enter the area. The project was implemented by BioSec’s German strategic partner Secobit GmbH.

Besides providing a highly secure, simple to use and fast solution, GateKeeper ensures a unique solution for the construction industry’s unique needs. From resistance to dirty hands and dusty environments to operating in outdoor environments with a large number of frequently changing users, there are many challenges when it comes to securing construction areas. BioSec answers these challenges with literally a wave of the hand. By using the BioSec system, employees do not have to carry access cards or other identifiers, which can be easily shared, lost or stolen, since they only need their hands for authentication.

As a result, only entitled users can access the construction site, such as registered employees or those who already attended an Occupational Safety and Health Training. In addition, users can be also banned from entering the area, supporting the work of security guards. Depending on the client’s request, the GateKeeper system can be installed or used as a flexible authentication point on a temporary basis. At the German construction site GateKeeper ensures 1:N authentication for a large numbers of users with 1 second authentication time, providing seamless access with the wave of the hand. Besides ensuring an outstanding security level, the costs of replacing stolen or lost access cards can be also eliminated.

The German construction site is a great example for the wide range of markets, where the BioSec solutions can be used. “People often think about biometric access control solutions as a secure alternative for opening doors, but they have much more potential. We can open doors in offices, factories or laboratories to name a few, but we can also open gates, turnstiles or mobile access points in a desert or on the top of a mountain.” said BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák.