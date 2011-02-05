OCF Celebrates Pulse Systems’ Installation of Newly Certified IoT Platform for Smart Lighting

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) has announced the first installation of the recently-certified low power IoT platform, from OCF member Cascoda, that combines the end-to-end security benefits of OCF and the low power, wide-area coverage advantages of Thread. Pulse Systems, together with its lighting partner Industry Lighting, has designed, built and deployed a smart lighting installation using the wireless platform. Installation is taking place in a joint office and warehouse environment for a UK-based logistics company.

Open, international standards enabling innovation

The security and privacy features offered by the OCF specifications enabled Pulse Systems to develop a secure building management system (BMS), with cloud-based and local management control of the lighting infrastructure over public or private internet, or via an authorized smartphone app. The solution integrates Pulse Systems and Cascoda’s technologies into standard LED light fittings to support secure wireless connectivity and an array of integrated sensors. This allows preventative maintenance, presence detection and light-level sensing for dimming and energy saving, and a heat mapping function to trace footfall through the building. The system can be quickly and easily scaled to support other applications such as environment and occupancy sensing.

Collaboration to achieve business objectives

“Working on this wireless smart lighting solution with Pulse Systems and their partner Cascoda has really pushed our business forward, both in terms of capability and alignment with our end client’s environment, sustainability & governance objectives,” adds, Paul Howland Co-Founder and Director at Industry Lighting. “Our customers are demanding more than just simple LED solutions and onsite building management hardware, they want secure cloud control and automation, more granular energy data and more responsibility from the supply chain to deliver additional capabilities. The OCF security framework and resources have enabled just that.”

The Thread wide-area mesh networking capability supports connectivity between the main office building, which hosts the IP access point, and a satellite warehouse over 40 meters away. The mesh network is also scalable, allowing simple deployment and integration of additional sensors and actuators.

The system’s security is based on X 509 PKI security certificates which protect the system from unauthorized access by verifying who is accessing the system and what they are permitted to do. For example, differing access rights and privileges can be allocated to installers, administrators, and local users. The secure by design architecture also protects against any local or cloud-based cybersecurity threats.

“This is a major milestone,” comments Mark Trayer, Chairman of the OCF Board of Directors. “Within weeks of the certification of the module, it is impressive to see Pulse Systems developing, manufacturing & installing infrastructure. Connectivity over IP is now secure where it wasn’t before. Nuanced, role-based management is now possible via cloud automation or locally. Data can now be managed across borders in line with different privacy regulations. This is all possible because of the security features of OCF. Business owners take note, end-to-end cloud-based BMSs can be deployed very quickly and easily, and you can own the whole end-to-end system.”

Implementing OCF standards in this way can help organizations with multiple sites to securely connect and manage infrastructure from a single server, anywhere in the world.