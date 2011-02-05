CTG and Micro Focus Extend European Platinum Partnership to French Market

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

CTG announced an expanded strategic partnership agreement with Micro Focus to now include CTG France. The partnership aligns CTG’s testing capabilities with Micro Focus’ Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software to help clients accelerate their software delivery and ensure quality and application performance at every stage of the digital application lifecycle. Leveraging the global organization’s decades of experience, a team of more than 500 testers, and a network of more than 3,000 crowdtesters, CTG France offers its clients comprehensive Application Testing Solutions.

The Company’s Testing Solutions portfolio includes advisory consulting, test methodology and process, performance testing, manual functional testing, testing automation, test tool implementation, and crowdtesting. Many of CTG’s more than 400 clients use Micro Focus products in their organizations today. CTG and Micro Focus first initiated their partnership in Europe almost 20 years ago. Today, CTG has more than 200 ALM consultants. Most recently, in 2020, CTG Belgium was named Micro Focus Virtual Universe Partner of the Year.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Micro Focus to now support and benefit our clients in France. We believe that together, we offer one of the most comprehensive Application Testing and Quality Assurance Solutions portfolios available in the market today,” said Pieter Vanhaecke, Global Director of Testing at CTG. “This extension of our partnership demonstrates CTG’s commitment to the long-term investment in and support of our technology partners, both in terms of expertise and business development worldwide.”

CTG’s Platinum Partner status provides our consultants with direct access to and training on the latest Micro Focus product innovations. The advanced training and certification programs offered by Micro Focus allow CTG France to provide its clients with the highest levels of ALM expertise.

The partnership also supports the organizations’ mutual business development strategies. “We share a common vision of supporting new and existing clients in the discovery and adoption of solutions, like those provided by Micro Focus, that address testing, agile, and DevOps challenges throughout the digital transformation journey,” said Moise Torjmane, General Manager, CTG France.

“Our partnership with CTG provides a collective value that contributes to the success of our customers’ digital transformation and achievement of their business outcomes by accelerating application delivery,” said Remco van Dijk, Channel Director for Northern Europe, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Micro Focus.