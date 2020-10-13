Nucleon Security launches Partner Program

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nucleon Security wants to accelerate the transition of small and medium companies and organisations from traditional antivirus to NextGen Endpoint Protection and EDR. To support this acceleration, Nucleon Security opens its partner program to professionals of all sizes without upfront fees or a selection criteria.

Taking into consideration the wide range of partners’ needs and specificites, Nucleon Security Partner Program team designed a program that adapts to each one of our future partners. The team innovated in all the operational aspects of the partnership program from the definition of the enrollement process to the global management of licences lifecycle.

Nucleon Security Partner Program is already running with partners from Europe and North Africa. Their identities will be disclosed soon in a dedicated press release.

The Partner Program offers a wide range of advantages:

Complete turnkey multi-tenant cloud platform

Integrated in-service support.

Multiple endpoint protection products that suit companies and organisation of any size.

Flexible billing (monthly of annually)

Cumulative discounts for higher margins

Flexible licensing options (pay-as-you-go or licences packages)

No upfront fees for licenses and trainings

Proven services portfolio based on nucleon security endpoint detection and response platform (EDR and EPP)