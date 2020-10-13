Search
F-Secure, Windstream and Actiontec’s connected home winning streak continues

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Broadband World Forum has awarded Kinetic Secure, an innovative security solution produced by a partnership between Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, cyber security provider F-Secure, and Actiontec Electronics, with the Best Operator Service For Consumer or Business award.

Utilizing Actiontec’s Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE connected home cyber security solution, Windstream’s Kinetic Secure provides endpoint protection and gateway-level cyber security for devices while they’re at home or on the move. Additional functionality, including parental controls and mobile device management, is integrated into the managed Wi-Fi service through the MyWIN app.

Kinetic Secure’s winning streak began with the 2020 Marketing Partnership Best in Class Award from Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association and continued with Best Consumer Deployment at the IoT World Awards. It is also on the shortlist for Consumer IoT Initiative of the Year at the 2020 Global Telecoms Awards.




