BIOS Middle East set to Transform Distributed Enterprises with VMware SD-WAN

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

BIOS Middle East, a provider of cloud and managed IT services for enterprises, announced that it is collaborating with VMware to offer VMware SD-WAN to customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. BIOS would be the first cloud provider to launch VMware SD-WAN in these countries.

VMware SD-WAN delivers high performance and reliable access from branches or work-from-anywhere locations to cloud services, private data centers and SaaS-based enterprise applications in a cost-effective manner. It simplifies branch wide area networking by automating deployment and improving performance over private, broadband Internet, and LTE links for today’s distributed enterprises. VMware SD-WAN is a foundational component of VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platform, which converges network services with best-in-class cloud security and Zero Trust network access to deliver flexibility, agility and scalability for enterprises of all sizes.

The global market for SD-WAN is valued at US$1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$25.5 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48% over the period 2020-2027, according to the ‘SD-WAN - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics’ report published by Research and Markets. Demand for SD-WAN is on the rise as enterprises become more mobile and seek innovative ways to circumvent the challenges posed by rapid digital transformation, growing number of cloud-based applications, increased adoption of Internet of Things solutions, diverse network technologies and branch complexities.

BIOS will leverage its Managed Service offering, known as BIOS Assured, to enable organizations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia to take advantage of VMware SD-WAN.

Enterprises can deploy VMware SD-WAN in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid environments. The VMware SD-WAN scalable framework also allows enterprises to seamlessly integrate with their preferred security and cloud infrastructure technologies.