ENCS and E.DSO release security requirements for distribution automation

October 2020 by ENCS and E.DSO

This is the third in a series of security guidelines for a smarter and more secure energy network, after ENCS and E.DSO previously released security requirements for electric vehicle charging points and smart meters. These requirements are an important tool in improving and harmonising the security of data collection and analysis for utilities across Europe, helping to build a more resilient network.

The requirements provide European distribution system operators (DSOs) with a defined set of practical considerations for procuring secure RTUs and are a significant step forward to industry wide requirements. These requirements have been split into various parts:

DA-201-2019: Security architecture for distribution automation systems (for ENCS members only)

DA-301-2019: Security requirements for procuring DA RTUs (Public)

DA-401-2019: Security test plan for distribution automation RTUs (Public)

ENCS has been active in Distribution Automation security since 2015, where it started analysing vulnerabilities in architectures and systems. The DA requirements were developed for all members and used first by Enexis, where they allowed for a secure DA system and a smoother procurement process, delivered at only a marginal extra cost. ENCS also developed a test plan to verify the correct implementation of the security requirements in a standardised manner. By standardising the test plan, test results can be more easily shared between grid operators.