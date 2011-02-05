Nokia and Vodafone Turkey trial first intercontinental Terabit IP link

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nokia announced it has successfully completed a trial with Vodafone Turkey, linking Asia and Europe with the first intercontinental 1T (terabit) clear-channel IP interface. The network capacity milestone is part of an ongoing modernization effort to future-proof Vodafone Turkey’s IP architecture.

Changing internet traffic patterns from consumers, home workers and businesses are pushing the capacity limits of operators’ networks. As they look to combine gigabit capable fixed and wireless access technologies, the IP networks that carry this broadband traffic need to scale to keep up.

Using Nokia’s 7950 XRS routers with terabit interfaces powered by Nokia’s FP4 chipset, the two companies could scale up the capacity of Vodafone Turkey’s IP network in support of next generation applications and access technologies. Nokia’s FP4 terabit linecard offers two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying test traffic on Vodafone Turkey’s network. Besides a 10x boost in capacity, terabit IP links simplify operational complexity and cost overhead by avoiding the need to distribute terabit flows on high capacity routes over multiple lower rate interfaces in link aggregation groups.

The trial is part of an ongoing modernization effort to transform Vodafone Turkey’s IP network. Nokia is delivering a multi-access mobile transport architecture that will enable the operator to evolve its transport infrastructure in a changing industry. Nokia’s 7250 IXR interconnect router and FP4-based 7750 Service Router portfolios have already been deployed for the delivery of high capacity, low latency 5G services to Vodafone Turkey’s customers. Nokia’s platforms support the features and protocols that will enable SDN control automation and optimization of applications and use cases.