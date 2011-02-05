Bitdefender and ThreatQuotient Partner

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Bitdefender announced a strategic partnership with ThreatQuotien to incorporate Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence into the ThreatQ™ Platform. The partnership provides ThreatQuotient customers including enterprises with a security operation center (SOC), managed security services providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers greater visibility across the global threat landscape to enable detection that is more accurate resulting in accelerated response to threats.

Having accurate, and actionable threat intelligence is critical to effective threat detection and response. Gartner analysts write, “Threat intelligence is knowledge about who or what is on the other side, as well as how they operate. Trying to defend against every possible threat with limited resources is a losing proposition. Use TI to protect your organization from all the relevant adversaries. Further, use TI to decide which adversaries are in fact relevant.”

ThreatQuotient integrates Bitdefender’s threat intelligence feeds including file hashes, IP addresses and domains associated with advanced persistent threats (APTs); domains associated with malware; IP addresses associated with attacker command and control (C&C) servers; and phishing campaigns. Security teams using the ThreatQ platform incorporate these feeds based on specific threat detection needs leveraging easy to use and configure integration. Security Operation Centers (SOCs) and internal security teams receive all the latest threat updates without having to change configurations or write new software code.

Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence is powered by the Bitdefender Global Protective Network (GPN), an extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting endpoint threat data worldwide. Bitdefender Labs, an elite team of security practitioners, correlates GPN data against known indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware, malicious domains and URLs and performs deep analysis to discover unknown threats. This telemetry coupled with human and automated analysis results in hundreds of newly discovered threats each minute, validation of billions of threat queries daily and less false positives for security teams.