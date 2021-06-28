Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Model9 Builds Growth Advisory Board to Support Company in Critical Period for Digital Transformation of Mainframe Organizations

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Model9 has announced the launch of its new Growth Advisory Board to Support Company in Critical Period for Digital Transformation of Mainframe Organizations.

The inaugural members of the board each boast impressive credentials and have experiences in digital & analytics transformation, mainframe, and cloud technologies that are highly relevant to Model9’s mission of liberating mainframe data and integrating cloud and mainframe to better meet enterprise IT and business transformation needs.

Brian Householder, former President and CEO of Hitachi Vantara, is a respected tech executive with experience leading both startups and large, multi-billion dollar organizations and a leading voice in the conversation surrounding AI, big data, analytics, and IoT.

Norm Judah, former Worldwide Services CTO at Microsoft, currently Evangelist, Strategy & Leadership Advisor, is a leading technology voice who spent nearly three decades working as a CTO with Microsoft.

Andy Walter, former SVP IT at Procter & Gamble, has over 15 years working on boards and in board-level advisory roles. He focuses on disruptive innovators in the digital transformation, data, and analytics space. He also holds numerous board & CEO strategic-level advisory roles at both nonprofit and private organizations.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 