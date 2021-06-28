Model9 Builds Growth Advisory Board to Support Company in Critical Period for Digital Transformation of Mainframe Organizations

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Model9 has announced the launch of its new Growth Advisory Board to Support Company in Critical Period for Digital Transformation of Mainframe Organizations.

The inaugural members of the board each boast impressive credentials and have experiences in digital & analytics transformation, mainframe, and cloud technologies that are highly relevant to Model9’s mission of liberating mainframe data and integrating cloud and mainframe to better meet enterprise IT and business transformation needs.

Brian Householder, former President and CEO of Hitachi Vantara, is a respected tech executive with experience leading both startups and large, multi-billion dollar organizations and a leading voice in the conversation surrounding AI, big data, analytics, and IoT.

Norm Judah, former Worldwide Services CTO at Microsoft, currently Evangelist, Strategy & Leadership Advisor, is a leading technology voice who spent nearly three decades working as a CTO with Microsoft.

Andy Walter, former SVP IT at Procter & Gamble, has over 15 years working on boards and in board-level advisory roles. He focuses on disruptive innovators in the digital transformation, data, and analytics space. He also holds numerous board & CEO strategic-level advisory roles at both nonprofit and private organizations.