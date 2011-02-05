Nokia accelerates Industry 4.0 transformation with added Nokia Digital Automation Cloud functionality

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nokia announced new added value features and digital automation enablers for its Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless networking platform.

Enhancing Nokia DAC’s private 4.9G/LTE and 5G connectivity, the new features offer an expanded portfolio of Nokia apps as well as a growing ecosystem of IoT modules and industry connectors essential to Industry 4.0 implementation.

Enabled by its cloud-native application framework, the Nokia DAC application catalog provides a ‘click and deploy’ approach to software installation, deployment and application lifecycle management.

The catalog features a range of offerings that include Nokia High Accuracy Positioning, Nokia SpaceTime scene analytics, newly launched Nokia DAC team comms and VoIP, as well as a suite of industrial connectors. In addition, the catalog contains Microsoft Azure IoT Edge services enabling deployment of Microsoft Azure IoT Edge Modules such as Modbus.

Nokia DAC team comms and DAC VoIP now offer customers voice and video solutions for reliable and secure one-to-one and one-to-many campus-wide communication. Delivered over the platform’s scalable edge cloud, these newly available on-premise applications are ideal for asset-intensive locations of all sizes such as ports, mines and factories.

Further, a suite of new Nokia DAC industrial connectors enables customers to use the platform to seamlessly handle machine communication protocols such as PROFINET, EtherCAT and Modbus. This allows customers to integrate private wireless and edge computing with existing and legacy systems, machines and infrastructure.

The Microsoft Azure IoT plug-in in the Nokia DAC catalog follows a joint Microsoft and Nokia announcement to accelerate digital transformation and Industry 4.0. Microsoft Azure IoT services enable customers to address interconnected scenarios across multiple industries that include manufacturing, logistics, utilities, smart cities and transportation.