Alcide Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Alcide announced that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Alcide’s platform has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Alcide as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

The Alcide platform has three main modules, Advisor, kAudit and Runtime (Art). Alcide Advisor is a Kubernetes multi-cluster vulnerability scanner that covers rich Kubernetes and Istio security best practices and compliance checks. Alcide kAudit automatically identifies anomalous behavior and suspicious activity based on the Kubernetes audit log. It also allows defining custom rules and alerts when certain Kubernetes actions occur. Alcide RunTime (ART) protects the container network with a microservices firewall and a threat detection engine. It also tracks processes running in containers themselves.