New Relic Launches Industry’s Open Source Ecosystem of Quickstarts and Partner Integrations

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

New Relic launched New Relic Instant Observability (I/O), an open source ecosystem of quickstarts to empower all software engineers to instrument, dashboard and alert their entire technology stack in minutes. As part of New Relic’s commitment to make observability an open, data-driven and daily practice for every engineer, New Relic I/O offers end-to-end integrations with 400+ cloud services, open source tools and enterprise technologies, contributed and maintained by the community. The launch features contributions from partners such as Cribl, Fastly, Gigamon, Kentik, Lacework and Trend Micro to bring the power of the world’s leading technologies to engineers everywhere, no matter the technology or use case. New Relic I/O is available as part of New Relic’s generous free pricing tier, so every engineer can get started without talking to sales or providing a credit card.

According to New Relic’s 2021 Observability Forecast, while most engineers and developers are familiar with observability, there’s a huge gap in adopting the practice: only 26% of respondents have a mature observability practice, and the most commonly cited barriers to observability success are lack of resources (38%) and skill gaps (29%). New Relic I/O addresses this gap by introducing an ever-expanding, open ecosystem of knowledge-focused resources that codifies the collective experience of the world’s observability experts and practitioners to help engineers around the world unlock the power of their data faster.

Continuing New Relic’s Commitment to “Open” Observability

Today’s news reinforces New Relic’s commitment to making observability a daily best practice for every engineer by continuing their commitment to the global open source community. In the last 12 months, New Relic open sourced 10+ years of agents R&D, standardized on OpenTelemetry, and contributed Pixie to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). New Relic I/O is the continuation of this strategy to dramatically reduce the barrier for engineers to embrace observability to plan, build, deploy and run the great software that underpins flawless digital experiences for their customers, employees, partners and suppliers.

“As part of our developer-first strategy and commitment to open source and open communities, we’re proud to introduce a new open ecosystem to help all software engineers embrace observability as a data-driven approach and daily practice through a vibrant community of telemetry data sources, dashboards and alert configuration quickstarts,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “We’re honored to launch with an ever-expanding group of industry-leading partners who will help us honor our commitment to make observability available for all so every engineer can instantly observe any hardware or software systems, cloud service, SaaS, IoT device or application in seconds.”

“Over the coming years we anticipate thousands of telemetry sources, pre-built dashboards and quickstarts will be curated from the engineering community and consumed by millions of engineers who need telemetry data to make better decisions across the software lifecycle. Only New Relic is committed to this kind of open ecosystem approach to observability," added Staples.

Unlike other exchanges that only focus on instrumentation, New Relic I/O introduces an open hub of 400+ quickstarts that moves beyond just instrumentation with pre-built dashboards, alert configurations, user guides and documentation to help software engineers get started with observability via a guided install process. Additionally, New Relic I/O is a community built by the world’s leading observability experts, and each contribution is reviewed by New Relic. Users and partners can easily add new contributions, improve existing quickstarts and provide suggestions to the quickstart repository at any time.

As part of New Relic’s commitment to providing open observability, the launch features quickstart contributions from Cribl, Fastly, Gigamon, Kentik, Lacework and Trend Micro to enhance the understanding of application performance in the context of every engineer’s daily workflow. Additionally, New Relic is introducing quickstarts for cloud services, open source tools and enterprise technologies, including Kubernetes, Istio, Apache and Cassandra, so every engineer can get a customized observability view based on their preferred tools and specific use case.

• Cribl is the observability pipeline company that lets customers parse and route any type of data. The Cribl quickstart allows you to get immediate visibility into your entire environment right from New Relic One without the need to create your own dashboards and alerts—simplifying your workflows and reducing time to value.

• Fastly is an edge cloud platform that enables its customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably. With the Fastly CDN quickstart, you can monitor key metrics from Fastly’s content delivery network that can help you improve service reliability and ensure great online experiences for end users.

• Gigamon is the cloud visibility company. The Gigamon Hawk hybrid-cloud visibility and analytics platform provides access to - and extracts intelligence from - all network traffic. The Gigamon quickstart delivers advanced security capabilities that offer network detection and response to advanced threats, including shadow IT activities, crypto-mining and torrent activities, SSL cipher versions and expiration dates across both managed and unmanaged hosts, such as IoT/OT and containers.

• Kentik is the network observability company. The Kentik quickstarts help network and development teams quickly identify and troubleshoot application performance issues correlated with network traffic performance and health data.

• Lacework is a data-driven security platform for the cloud that can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization’s AWS, Azure, GCP and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. The Lacework quickstart bridges the gap between observability and security teams, and integrates with New Relic’s database to surface security events and alerts directly in New Relic One.

• The Trend Micro Cloud One quickstart ingests Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) data from Conformity into New Relic One to contextualize and correlate it with workload telemetry data, delivering AI-powered visualizations and quick insights. This allows security and cloud teams to immediately take action in improving their security and compliance postures.

New Relic Instant Observability is generally available today as part of the New Relic One platform. Users can browse all quickstarts in New Relic I/O today.