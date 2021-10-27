Nozomi Networks Inc. announced new updates in Vantage™, the first cloud-based OT/IoT network security solution

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nozomi Networks Inc. announced new updates in Vantage™, the first cloud-based OT/IoT network security solution that equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to manage risk and speed precise remediation. The new enhancements help eliminate “alert fatigue” by narrowing down the hundreds of notifications security teams have to parse to determine the severity of vulnerabilities.

According to Ponemon Research, 52% of organizations say they are at a disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities because they use a manual process and 72% say difficulty in prioritizing vulnerabilities contributes to patch delays. ESG Research finds 34% of cyber security professionals reported their biggest vulnerability management challenge is prioritizing which vulnerabilities to remediate.

In this latest upgrade, Nozomi Networks continues to expand vulnerability management automation and intelligence with new prioritization metrics for vulnerability assessments. New Vantage features include:

Prioritized Vulnerability Management With the new vulnerability dashboard, operators can quickly visualize all the OT and IoT vulnerabilities in the network, prioritize which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk, and assess the level of effort to address the issues network-wide. Vantage provides:

• Actionable insights on remediation steps, patches, and upgrades.

• Built-in analytics scores that highlight which corrections will have the biggest impact on risk reduction, as well as identify which may be more labor-intensive. In addition to the Vantage vulnerability management process, Vantage leverages an AI-driven threat detection engine that analyzes endpoint and network configurations, traffic flows, and network packet contents to provide the deepest and most sophisticated insights for OT networks in the industry.

Customized Playbooks for Precise Response

In addition to customizing alerts for specific threats and vulnerabilities, now security professionals have the option to supplement these notifications with custom playbooks designed to guide response plans for each alert. These playbooks:

• Precisely guide remediation steps for specific threats, simplifying and accelerating operational response.

• Can be customized to specify workflows for each alert and to address individual customer environments and workflows.

• Can be shared between organizations.

Streamlined Operations

With Vantage, security professionals can quickly manage multiple hundreds or thousands of sites with limited resources.

• The SaaS-based solution is easy to deploy and runs in the cloud, providing near zero-cost setup and ongoing maintenance.

• Automated analysis and playbooks simplify remediation steps and costs to enable smaller teams to have more visibility across more devices and more sites.

• Vantage also makes it feasible to share security data with partners, vendors, and other applications from the centralized cloud repository without opening the network up to external users.