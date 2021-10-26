Appgate Unveils New Version of Its Industry-Leading Zero Trust Network Access Solution

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Appgate announced immediate availability of the latest release of its industry- Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. The new version of Appgate SDP introduces an array of capability and usability enhancements designed to help enterprises expand and accelerate strategic Zero Trust initiatives. It is available to existing customers now and will be available in leading cloud marketplaces and app stores within the next few weeks.

Some of the key benefits that customers will realize from the latest version of Appgate SDP include:

• Flexible deployment options: customers can deploy Appgate SDP as a fully self-managed system or they can leverage the cloud-hosted Appgate SDP-as-a-Service offering. The solution can now also support multi-faceted user populations, including employees, partners, contractors and customers with company-managed and personal devices (BYOD), with both agent-based and agentless access;

• Fine-grained access and policy controls: whether using cloud-based, on-premises or hybrid resources, Appgate SDP enables users to assert greater control over network traffic routing, DNS configurations and dynamically adaptive policies;

• Maintaining customer choice: as always, customers maintain full control over how network traffic is routed, ensuring they can meet latency, security, and compliance requirements. This release includes enhancements to dynamic routing, network deployment, system performance and administrator capabilities;

• Tame network complexity: to help manage complex and constrained enterprise network topologies, users can now more easily and dynamically be assigned different network access methods, improving flexibility and scalability in complex networking environments; and,

• Streamlined usability: simplified administrative UI enhancements and an improved experience for client-based and clientless users that will help security teams drive broad adoption and greater operational efficacy of the Appgate SDP solution