NTT annouces cyber threat sensor AI for Network Threat detection on AWS

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

With limited security resources and one or multiple workloads in the cloud, organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a multi-layer security posture on their own. At the same time, organizations are increasingly moving toward cloud-based purchasing of IT capabilities, including cybersecurity, directly in marketplaces like AWS, bypassing traditional channels. What sets CTS-AI apart from other AI-based and machine learning security solutions is its human-validated threat intelligence with detailed analysis by security experts at NTT. This global capability scans internet traffic and curates threat data from over 100 intelligence and 50 partner feeds. Threats are continuously validated to ensure accurate contextualization and prioritization and that CTS-AI is always up to date. CTS-AI was first rolled out to affected enterprises at the time of the SolarWinds supply chain breach and was core to NTT’s mitigation offer at that critical time. NTT has continued to hone the application and expand the scope of capabilities since then.

CTS-AI is a network detection and response (NDR) solution developed to protect AWS applications and data directly in the cloud, without the need for dedicated hardware or cybersecurity experts. Over time, NTT plans to offer CTS-AI on other marketplaces as well.

CTS-AI is designed to be used by organizations that are looking for a simple, easy to deploy, lightweight detection capability to augment their existing cyber defense capability or have a limited capability today and don’t have the resources to deploy, manage and support a heavyweight monitoring and alerting capability. Operation is extremely simple, and users can access CTS-AI features and receive alerts directly on their mobile devices. They can also view activity logs and reports through a mobile app or web interface and can create customized policies that define the type and frequency of alerts they want to receive, and the control actions they want performed.